Global Adhesive Equipment Market Huge growth | Leading Key players 2019-2025

Adhesive Equipment is used in adhesive industry, including Industrial Hot Melt, Adhesive Controllers, Cold Glue Applicators, Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators, Adhesive Pumping Systems and Application Guns.

Asia Pacific led the global industry in terms of revenue with an estimated share of 42.1% in 2014. China is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of demand at exponential CAGR of 8.7% from 2015 to 2022 owing to the rapid industrialization and the expanding end-use industries.

Europe is anticipated to be the next largest consumer due to rising geriatric population and subsequent demand for DHP such as adult incontinence products manufactured using adhesives. Rising construction spending to refurbish and renovate existing buildings and infrastructure in the UK is anticipated to drive the increasing dispensing equipment demand.

Other regions such as North America, CSA, and MEA are also expected to witness growing equipment demand owing to increased consumer interest towards bio-based products.

Henkel

Nordson Corporation

Graco

Valco Melton

Dymax Corporation

Robatech

Industrial Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment

Adhesive Controllers

Cold Glue Applicator

Pneumatic Adhesive Applicator

Adhesive Pumping Systems

Adhesive Application Guns

Packaging

Construction

Lamination

Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)

Technical Textiles

