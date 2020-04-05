Global APM Automation Tools Market: Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2025

Rapid evolution of software applications is creating need for performance management tools which can monitor and optimise the performance of these applications. Applications have evolved from stand-alone applications to client-server applications, distributed applications and recent cloud-based elastic applications. This rapid technological change is causing poor service delivery of businesses as it becomes difficult for software to manage increasing end-user traffic and provide excellent user experience at the same time.

APM automation tools provide performance metrics with baselines for applications and monitor these applications to find out any variance from the baseline. The performance metrics are displayed using data visualization which help in easy identification of any application problem.

APM Automation Tools Market: Drivers and Restraints

Primary driver for APM automation tool is the need for operational efficiency of applications to improve end-user experience. Furthermore, rapid increase in mobile app development to fulfil escalating customer requirements will also contribute to the growth of APM automation tools market. APM automation tools help in reducing the downtime related cost and mean-time-to-repair (MTTR). These advantages are expected increase the demand of APM automation tools.

However, high cost of the software hampers the market growth as most of the SMBs are reluctant in implementing expensive software. Technological issues such as lack of integrated monitoring capabilities and lack of visibility also pose as major challenges in the adoption of these tools.

Global APM Automation Tools Market: Market Segmentation

Global APM Automation Tools Market can be divided into four segments, based on Component, Type, Deployment and End-user.

Segmentation on basis of Component for APM Automation Tools Market:

The major segments of APM Automation Tools market on basis of component include:

Software

Service

Segmentation on basis of Type for APM Automation Tools Market:

The major segments of APM Automation Tools market on basis of type include:

App Metrics based APM

Code based APM

Network based APM

Segmentation on basis of Deployment for APM Automation Tools Market:

The major segments of APM Automation Tools market on basis of deployment include:

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Segmentation on basis of End-user for APM Automation Tools Market:

The major segments of APM Automation Tools market on basis of end-user include:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Oil and Mining

Others

Global APM Automation Tools Market Technology Trends

Technological developments such as Cloud and DevOps are expected to create opportunities for APM automation tools. Furthermore, analytics as a component of APM solution will help to improve application quality.

Global APM Automation Tools Competitive Landscape

Some of the major APM automation tools vendors include AppDynamics, New Relic, Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Inc, AppNeta, and Riverbed Technology Inc. among others.

