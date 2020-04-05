Global Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market to Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2025

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global (United States, European Union and China) Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report is a result of perfect combination of primary and secondary research and expert panel reviews. Besides unbiased and detailed reviews of the global Automated Material Handling and Storage System market across different regions using face-to-face interviews, primary research is said to involve email interactions and telephonic interviews. With a view to validate current analysis and data and receive latest market insights, authors of the report are said to have conducted several primary interviews with industry participants and experts. Secondary sources of information include SEC filings and investor presentations, financial reports, broker reports, company websites, and annual reports.

Scope of Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market

Automated material handling and storage system can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment. North America and Europe are dominating the market both in production and consumption with 50%-60% share.

In 2019, the market size of Automated Material Handling and Storage System is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Material Handling and Storage System.

This report studies the global market size of Automated Material Handling and Storage System, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automated Material Handling and Storage System production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Top Manufacturers of Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market

Daifuku

Schaefer

KION GROUP

Murata Machinery

Vanderlande

Mecalux

Beumer group

Fives group

KUKA

Intelligrated

Knapp

Kardex AG

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of Automated Material Handling and Storage System for each type, primarily split into-

Automated Storage and Retrieval System(AS/RS)

Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Conveyor & Sorter Systems

Robotic Systems

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Automated Material Handling and Storage System for each application, including-

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Airport

Others

The study objectives in Automated Material Handling and Storage System Market Report include:

To analyze and research the Automated Material Handling and Storage System status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automated Material Handling and Storage System manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

