Global Ceramic Tableware Market To Register Robust Growth in Coming Years

This report studies the global market size of Ceramic Tableware in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ceramic Tableware in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Ceramic Tableware market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tableware is the dishes or dishware used for setting a table, serving food and dining. This report studies the ceramic tableware market.

The ceramic tableware is mainly made from clay materials, kaolin, feldspathic fluxes, quartz sands, etc. The main applications of ceramic tableware are household and commercial use. Commercial use is dominating the end market, occupy for about 71.9 % of market share.

In China, hundreds of manufactuers are mainly located in Chaozhou (Guangzhou Province), Liling (Hunan Province), Beiliu (Guangxi Province), Dehua (Fujian Province), Tangshan (Hebei Province), Zibo (Shandong Privince), Yixing (Jiangsu Province) and Jingdezhen (Jiangxi Province). Most of companies are small players and producing the low value-added products. The typical manufacturers include Songfa Ceramics, Hualian China, Sitong Group, The Great Wall, Guangxi Sanhuan, Weiye Ceramics, Huaguang Ceramics, Guangdong Meidi, Jingdezhen Redleaf Ceramics, Gaochun Ceramics, Sanyuan Ceramics, China Yong Feng Yuan and Shandong Guiyuan Advanced Ceramic.

In Europe, Germany, UK and France are major producers, the European brands are dominating the global high-end market, like Villeroy & Boch, Rosenthal GmbH (brands like Rosenthal, Thomas, Hutschenreuther), Meissen, Schnwald, Fiskars Group (brands include Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood, Royal Doulton, Arabia, Royal Albert and Rrstrand etc.) and Portmeirion Group PLC etc.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Ceramic Tableware include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Ceramic Tableware include

Villeroy & Boch

Rosenthal GmbH

Meissen

KAHLA/Thringen Porzellan GmbH

Seltmann Weiden

Schnwald

WMF

Fiskars Group

Lenox

Portmeirion Group PLC

The Oneida Group

Homer Laughlin China

Noritake

Narumi

Churchill China

Market Size Split by Type

Porcelain

Bone China

Stoneware (ceramic)

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Commercial Use

Home Use

