Global Cloud Infrastructure Market : Effective Marketing Strategies And Growing Technical Awareness To Facilitate Market Growth 2019-2025

Cloud Infrastructure refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure like physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup etc. A hypervisor, such as Xen, Oracle VirtualBox, Oracle VM, KVM, VMware ESX/ESXi, or Hyper-V, LXD, runs the virtual machines as guests. Pools of hypervisors within the cloud operational system can support large numbers of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to customers’ varying requirements.

Several healthcare organizations are progressively automating their IT infrastructure to unify the complex IT infrastructures by combining storage, applications, network, and data. Having their IT infrastructure automated, it simplifies healthcare organizations patient care and facility management data, which help to optimize the flow of information between the facilities equipment, medical systems, and applications. The automation of healthcare organizations IT infrastructure can help in simplify command and control through their own protocol and reduce the facilities overall cost of operation.

Currently, most organizations are investing heavily in developing software and applications that are deployed on-premises. By embracing the cloud services, the storage infrastructure and equipment costs within the organizations are getting optimized due to the faster deployment capabilities, along with business activities and productivity at employees end. This fact is increasing the adoption trends of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) in various industries, thereby driving the growth of the market for cloud services.

The global Cloud Infrastructure market is valued at 151000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 384800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cloud Infrastructure volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cloud Infrastructure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Dell, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

EMC Corporation

IBM Corporation

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Salesforce.Com

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Netapp, Inc.

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Lenovo Group Limited

AT&T, Inc.

Rackspace

Oracle Corporation

Quanta Computer Inc.

Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardware

Services

Segment by Application

Consumer Goods and Retail

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Education and Research

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Business & Consulting Services

Others

