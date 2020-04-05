Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Expansion of Projected to be Supported by Significant Investment

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market offers an 8-year forecast for the global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market between 2019 and 2025. The key players in the Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

Scope of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market

This report researches the worldwide Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe Others and Austria as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. The system consists of multilayer panels made from solid wood boards stacked crosswise and glued together. The cross-laminated configuration improves rigidity, dimensional stability, and mechanical properties. Structurally, CLT offers performance comparable to concrete or steel, with panels suitable for use as walls, floors, and roofs and other applications.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe and North America as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. Generally, there are two types of cross-laminated timber (CLT) such as adhesive-bonded CLT and mechanically fastened CLT. Adhesive-bonded CLT is a common cross-laminated timber (CLT). In 2016, sales of adhesive-bonded CLT took a share of 91.38%.

Global major cross-laminated timber (CLT) production regions are Austria, Germany and other Europe region. Austria is a largest produce country. Global consumption regions are also concentrated in Europe. In 2016, Austria consumed about 41.40% of global total consumption. Germany consumed about 169.6 K Sq.m, with a share of 15.55%.

Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market size will increase to 1160 Million US$ by 2025, from 640 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cross Laminated Timber (CLT).

Top Manufacturers of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market

Stora Enso

Binderholz

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Mayr-Melnhof Holz

MHM Abbund-Zentrum

Hasslacher Norica

Merk Timber

Lignotrend

Eugen Decker

Thoma Holz

Schilliger Holz

W. u. J. Derix

HMS Bausysteme

Structurlam

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) for each type, primarily split into-

Adhesive-bonded CLT

Mechanically Fastened CLT

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) for each application, including-

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Institutional Building

Industrial Facility

The study objectives in Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Report include:

To analyze and research the global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

