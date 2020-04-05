Global Die-level Packaging Equipment Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Die-level Packaging Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Die-level Packaging Equipment Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Die-level Packaging Equipment industry, opportunity with challenges, revenue analysis, sales and growth strategies to include price.

Scope of Die-level Packaging Equipment Market

ICs manufactured in the global semiconductor industry are delicate, and thus vulnerable to contamination causing malfunction. To prevent from such malfunctions, silicon chips or ICs are protected using packaging materials.

Wafer-level packaging and die-level packaging are the most predominant packaging types. Wafer-level packaging involves the packaging of individual ICs through the best-fit packaging processes conducted in wafer-level manufacturing during the semiconductor production process, while die-level packaging involves packaging of each dice and not the wafer as a whole.

The Die-level Packaging Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Die-level Packaging Equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Die-level Packaging Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Top Manufacturers of Die-level Packaging Equipment Market

ASM International

BE Semiconductor Industries

DISCO

Kulicke & Soffa Industries

Advantest

Cohu

Hitachi High-Technologies

Shinkawa

TOWA

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of Die-level Packaging Equipment for each type, primarily split into-

Wafer-level packaging

Die-level packaging

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Die-level Packaging Equipment for each application, including-

Solder Paste

Automated Component Pick and Place

Reflow

Flux Cleaning

Underfill

Rework

The study objectives in Die-level Packaging Equipment Market Report include:

To analyze and research the global Die-level Packaging Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Die-level Packaging Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Die-level Packaging Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

