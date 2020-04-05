Global End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications.

End-of-pipe is a technology deployed to decrease or eliminate emission of substance into the atmosphere that can harm human health or environment. Air pollution control is one of the major areas of pollution control, along with solid waste management, wastewater treatment and hazardous waste management. Air is said to be polluted when it contains harmful substances in high concentration and causes undesirable effects. End-of-pipe air pollution control equipment helps in reducing emission of harmful gases by cleaning exhaust and polluted air before it emits from the factories or plants.

Increasing magnitude of air pollution across the globe is encouraging countries in North American and European regions to deploy end-of-point air control equipment to control the levels of air pollution, which in turn driving the growth of end-of-point air pollution control equipment market. In addition, national governments of various countries such as U.S, Germany, China and Japan are taking initiatives to reduce the impact of increasing air pollution on ecology and human health. This is further expected to fuel the growth of end-point air control equipment market over the forecast period. Other major drivers such as growing involvement of green lobby group and increasing investments by plants to implement air pollution control equipment to meet regulatory compliances is supporting the growth of this market. However, high initial cost associated with implementation of end-of-point air pollution control equipment is hindering the growth of this market to some extent.

The global End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AAF International

Alstom SA

EWK Umwelttechnik GmbH

A-Tec Industries AG

Fujian Environmental Protection

Hosokawa Micron Group

Termokimik Corporation

Foster Wheeler

FLSmidth Airtech Company

Fisia Babcock Environment GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nuclear Power Plants Controls

Power Systems Controls

Raw Material Refining Controls

Food Processing Controls

Other

Segment by Application

Government & Utility

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Residential Sector

Other

