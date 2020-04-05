Global Exercise Bikes Market: Industry Trends and Analysis Report Till 2025

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Exercise Bikes market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

Exercise bikes are a great option to increase stamina and are among the main fitness equipment in cardio fitness regimes. Exercising bikes focus on strength training of the lower body, and the option to increase or decrease the resistance offered by the bike gives more flexibility to the user. The repeated cycling motion burns fat as well as exercises muscles. The constant contraction and expansion of muscles provide isotonic exercise.

The North America dominated the global exercise bike market. Factors such as increasing instances of obesity-related diseases and growing health awareness among the population will propel the growth of this market in the region.

The recumbent exercise bike segment dominated the market.People with lower back pain and balance issues prefer recumbent exercise bikes as they are more comfortable and puts less stress on the back and knees than the upright exercise bikes. Factors such as the growing older population will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the next few years.

This report studies the global market size of Exercise Bikes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Exercise Bikes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Exercise Bikes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Exercise Bikes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Brunswick

ICON Health & Fitness

Nautilus

Precor

Technogym

Asian Sports & Enterprises

Bladez Fitness

Body-Solid

Ciclotte

Jerai Fitness

Johnson Health Tech

Ketller

Market size by Product

Upright Exercise Bike

Recumbent Exercise Bike

Market size by End User

Beginners Users

Intermediate Users

Advanced Levels Users

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

