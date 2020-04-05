Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Opportunities and Advanced Technologies in Emerging Industry
he Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the largest floating LNG power vessel market from 2018 to 2025. The growth of population in the Asia Pacific region has increased the demand for electricity, which is one of the major factors driving the floating LNG power vessel market. Also, the governments of several countries are spending heavily to meet the increased demand for power. For instance, Karpowership, one of the leading players in the power ship market, was awarded a contract by Myanmar Electric Power Generation Enterprise to provide an FPP in Rangoon, Myanmar. Such activities are expected to drive the floating LNG power vessel market in the region.
In 2019, the market size of Floating LNG Power Vessel is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Floating LNG Power Vessel.
This report studies the global market size of Floating LNG Power Vessel, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Floating LNG Power Vessel production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Waller Marine
Karpowership
Power Barge
Modec
Chiyoda
Wison Group
Samsung Heavy Industries
Sevan Marine
Hyundai Heavy Industries
IHI
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Market Segment by Product Type
Power Barge
Power Ship
Market Segment by Application
Power Generation System
Power Distribution System
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Floating LNG Power Vessel status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Floating LNG Power Vessel manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Floating LNG Power Vessel are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
