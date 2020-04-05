Global Omnidirectional Camera Market – Segmented By Company, Type, Application, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2017–2025

Virtual reality experiences now can involve the use of VR devices where users can control the angle of the shot with the help of omnidirectional camera. Online experiences are also making a mark as it is easy to scroll around an image as the film on the screen. The user only need to click and drag the pointer to the direction of where the visual is needed to be seen. The cameras in the setup of omnidirectional camera are all synced together to ensure that they function as one which means there is no need for stitching video together.

The features of omnidirectional camera is that it can refocus continuously after taking a photo making it highly efficient for multiple shots. These omnidirectional camera give a real VR experience without any lag. It also supports features like live streaming ability with 360° VR production. This technology organizes images coming in from small cameras put together in a rig.

Omnidirectional Camera Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for omnidirectional camera market is the increase in use of virtual reality technology in recent time. Virtual reality has made a huge impact in market and this has led to its involvement in smart phone market which all tougher drive the market of omnidirectional camera. As the technology in these types of cameras continues to improve, they are becoming increasingly more affordable to a wider segment of the video surveillance market. Similarly, higher resolutions and more affordable storage for video data make it more affordable to get increased amounts of coverage and detail at the same time.

The major challenge faced by the omnidirectional camera market is that it can still not be used for security purposes as it is a higher cost segment camera and is an easy target for theft in some regions.

Omnidirectional Camera Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Omnidirectional Camera Market on the basis of type the omnidirectional camera market can be segmented into catadioptric and dioptric omnidirectional camera market.

On the basis of application the omnidirectional camera market can be segmented in optical manufacturing, automation, biotechnology and healthcare, roboticists and media and entertainment. The segmentation by application tells about the area of application areas of these omnidirectional camera.

Omnidirectional Camera Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of omnidirectional camera market are: Sphericam Inc, Panono, Bubl, Samsung, Theta S, Kodak , LG, Nikon, Panasonic, 360fly, ALLie, Drone Volt, Elmo, Garmin, Giroptic, GoPro, Insta360, Vuze, JAUNT and Orah.

Omnidirectional Camera Market: Key Development

In May 2016, Samsung wrote a patent application he U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for Next-Gen Gear VR Omnidirectional Camera Service Tied to Live Sporting & Music Events which would be coming with their new segment mobile phones.

Omnidirectional Camera Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Omnidirectional Camera market can be segmented into five key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Omnidirectional Camera market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to large number of companies set up in this region which uses VR technology for their devices. North America region is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

