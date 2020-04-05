Global Outlook : Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Artificial intelligence technology is now making its way into manufacturing, and the machine-learning technology and pattern-recognition software at its core could hold the key to transforming factories of the near future.
In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intel
IBM
Siemens
GE
Google
Microsoft
Micron Technology
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Nvidia
Sight Machine
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Automobile
Energy and Power
Pharmaceuticals
Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing
Semiconductors and Electronics
Food & Beverages
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
