Global Outlook : Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Artificial intelligence technology is now making its way into manufacturing, and the machine-learning technology and pattern-recognition software at its core could hold the key to transforming factories of the near future.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2244131

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

IBM

Siemens

GE

Google

Microsoft

Micron Technology

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Nvidia

Sight Machine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Automobile

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductors and Electronics

Food & Beverages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2244131

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/