Global Percussion Instrument Market to See Significant Growth till 2025

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Percussion Instrument market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

This report studies the global market size of Percussion Instrument in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Percussion Instrument in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Percussion Instrument market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Percussion instruments are instruments which are played by shaking or hitting. There are many different kinds of percussion instruments.

There is significant market concentration at the top of the industry as the 16 largest companies control more than 85 percent of the market from a revenue standpoint. Large companies include Gretsch Drums, Ludwig Drums and Remo.

Lower-cost instruments are often made on assembly lines, while higher-quality instruments are produced at clusters of workstations. Typical tools include CNC drilling machine, Drum circle molding machine and Shell core machine, etc. Production involves manufacture of components and final assembly. Components, especially electronics, are often bought from other manufacturers. Technology is used in automation of assembly lines and through the use of computer-controlled machine tools. Computer systems are used in distribution to dealers and to manage inventory. Large retail chains require manufacturers to use business-to-business electronic ordering and purchasing systems.

North America is the largest domestic producer of percussion instruments, the industry is also concentrated in Japan.

Major customers are music distributors, music retailers, schools, and professional artists. Depending on the customer, sales are handled by independent dealers, retail showrooms, an internal sales force, or telemarketing.

In 2017, the global Percussion Instrument market size was 520 million US$ and is forecast to 580 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Percussion Instrument market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Percussion Instrument include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Percussion Instrument include

Gretsch Drums

Ludwig Drums

Remo

Roland

Yamaha

Alesis

Ashton Music

Fibes Drum Company

Drum Workshop

Hoshino Gakki

Jupiter Band Instrumen

Market Size Split by Type

Traditional Percussion Instrument

Electronic Percussion Instrument

Market Size Split by Application

Professional

Amateur

