Global Power Cable Market 2019 : What Segments and Regions will Lead Industry Growth and Why?

Introduction to the Power Cable Market

Power cables are mainly used for power transmission and distribution purpose. It is an assembly of one or more individually insulated electrical conductors, usually held together with an overall sheath. The assembly is used for transmission and distribution of electrical power. Electrical power cables may be installed as permanent wiring within buildings, buried in the ground and run overhead or exposed. Flexible power cables are used for portable devices, mobile tools and machinery. These are designed and manufactured as per voltage, current to be carried, operating maximum temperature and purpose of applications desired by customer.

Research Methodology

The company utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on a three dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Market Taxonomy

By Voltage Handling

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

By End-Use Industry

Power Transmission

Telecommunication

Refineries and Oil Rigs

Construction

Others

By Material

Copper

Aluminum

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

How the market has performed over the past few years?

What have been the challenges for market participants and how did they overcome them?

How has the technology landscape evolved over the past years?

How the competitors have performed and what have been their growth strategies?

What is the market potential expected to look like in near future across the globe?

How to sustain and grow market share?

What should be the future course of action?

Where do I currently stand?

Which are the segments, factors, regions offering promising growth potential?

What are the trends in the market and am I ready for them?

