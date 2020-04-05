Global Solar-powered Pump Market to Register Steady Growth During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global (United States, European Union and China) Solar-powered Pump Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report is a result of perfect combination of primary and secondary research and expert panel reviews. Besides unbiased and detailed reviews of the global Solar-powered Pump market across different regions using face-to-face interviews, primary research is said to involve email interactions and telephonic interviews. With a view to validate current analysis and data and receive latest market insights, authors of the report are said to have conducted several primary interviews with industry participants and experts. Secondary sources of information include SEC filings and investor presentations, financial reports, broker reports, company websites, and annual reports.

Scope of Solar-powered Pump Market

A solar-powered pump is a pump running on electricity generated by photovoltaic panels or the radiated thermal energy available from collected sunlight as opposed to grid electricity or diesel run water pumps.

In 2019, the market size of Solar-powered Pump is 820 million US$ and it will reach 1890 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar-powered Pump.

This report studies the global market size of Solar-powered Pump, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Solar-powered Pump production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Top Manufacturers of Solar-powered Pump Market

Hanergy (China)

Symtech Solar (USA)

Dankoff Solar (USA)

Solar Power & Pump (USA)

MNE (China)

JNTech (China)

JISL (India)

Tata Power Solar (India)

Grundfos (Denmark)

Lorentz (Germany)

Shakti Pumps (India)

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of Solar-powered Pump for each type, primarily split into-

Surface Suction

Submersible

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Solar-powered Pump for each application, including-

Agriculture

Drinking Water

Others

The study objectives in Solar-powered Pump Market Report include:

To analyze and research the Solar-powered Pump status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar-powered Pump manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

