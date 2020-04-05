Global Stone Paper Market Set For Huge Growth In The Near Future To 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Stone Paper Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report studies the global market size of Stone Paper in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Stone Paper in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Stone Paper market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Stone Paper (also traded as Rock Paper, Paper from Waste Marble, Mineral Paper, Rich Mineral Paper, Sustainable Paper or Eco Paper) is a type of strong, and durable paper-like product manufactured from calcium carbonate bonded with high-density polyethylene (HDPE). It is used for stationery, leaflets, posters, books, magazines, bags, packaging, wallpaper, adhesives, tags, in-mould labels, plates, trays, containers and many other uses.

The Stone Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% from 748.39 million USD in 2017 to reach 1465.88 million USD by 2025 in global market. The stone paper market is very concerted market; the revenue of top twelve manufacturers accounts about 86% of the total revenue in 2017.

Geographically, the global stone paper market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 48% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Stone Paper include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Stone Paper include

TETHIA Group

Shenzhen Stone Paper

Liaoning Shenmei

Panjiang Dragon

Taiwan Lung Meng

Mobile Interne

The Stone Paper

KISC

Shanxi Uni-moom

TBM

STP

Parax Paper

Market Size Split by Type

RPD

RBD

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Paper Packaging

Labeling Paper

Self-adhesive Paper

Other

