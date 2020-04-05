Healthcare BI Platform Market Set To Grow According To Forecasts Due To Increasing Prevalence Of Obesity

Business Intelligence (BI) platforms enable healthcare organizations to build applications that help them understand their processes and use technology to help ensure healthcare quality and control cost. BI platforms provide information delivery, integration, and analysis capabilities to healthcare organizations.

The global healthcare BI platform market is segmented on the basis of function into clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational analytics and others (regulatory reporting, etc.).

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/healthcare-business-intelligence.html

In 2014, the financial analytics segment dominated the healthcare BI platform market accounting for US$ 532.0 Mn in revenue. Financial analytics function of healthcare BI platforms fulfill the primary requirements of healthcare organizations by defining financial goals, developing business plans, and monitoring costs and revenue which drives its demand. However, clinical analytics is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the healthcare BI platform market over the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment type, the healthcare BI platform market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2014, the on-premise deployment segment dominated the global healthcare BI platform market in terms of revenue. Cloud deployment is expected to be the fastest growing healthcare BI platform segment. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by increasing adoption by SMEs owing to its lower cost, increased deployment speed, and ease of use. On the basis of model type, the healthcare BI platform market is segmented into self-service BI and corporate BI. Corporate BI model type dominates the healthcare BI platform market. However, self-service BI is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for fast, diverse analytics using decentralized data.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=2322

Mobile BI, cloud BI, self-service BI, and social BI are the trends observed in the healthcare BI platform market. Currently, financial analytics function is acting as a key driver for the growth of the healthcare BI platform market.

The healthcare BI platform market is expected to see strong growth during the forecast period as traditional systems are expected to be replaced by new technologically advanced systems in response to government regulations such as Affordable Care Act (2010). The increasing healthcare expenditure and hence the need to use technology for cost reduction, while keeping the quality care intact is boosting the healthcare BI platform market. Currently, North America dominates the global healthcare BI platform market in terms of revenue and it is expected to continue witnessing the highest growth over the forecast period.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2322

Major players in the healthcare BI platform market include SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., OpenText Corporation, and Information Builders. Focus on emerging trends and strategic collaborations are some of the strategies adopted by leading players in the healthcare BI platform market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com