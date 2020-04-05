Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2016 – 2024

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing Market: Overview

The global healthcare natural language processing (NLP) market has witnessed massive traction in the past few years and is expected to continue to expand at a promising pace in the next few years as well. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the key factors that could fuel this highly promising market, the factors that could hinder its potential pace of expansion, and the trends that would define its present course of development and its impact on the future of the market. The report considers 2015 as the base year for research and the forecast is provided for the years between 2016 and 2024. A detailed overview of the scope of the technological advancements and prevalent trends in the market is included in the report.

The report includes vast data pertaining to key developments witnessed in the healthcare NLP market across key country-wide markets and the various opportunities that players in the market could exploit. The rising implementation of information extraction and machine translation technologies in the healthcare sector has emerged as a key trend across the globe in the past few years. This trend is anticipated to offer promising growth opportunities for the healthcare NLP market. Furthermore, the rising integration of network and data processing technologies such as internet of things and big data is anticipated to positively influence the overall state of development of the market in the next few years.

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing Market: Trends and Opportunities

The report states that one of the key driving factors for the global healthcare NLP market is the rising usage of electronics health records (EHR) across the healthcare sector. The mounting volumes of critical patient data fed through EHRs is making is necessary for the integration of effective knowledge extraction and processing systems. Being easier to operate as compared to systems that use computer languages such as Java and C++ to process, analyze, and decode data, natural language processing systems are gaining increased traction.

Moreover, several countries in Europe are continuously increasing their spending on healthcare IT expenditure so as to improve healthcare infrastructures and incorporate advanced technologies in various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Healthcare organizations are increasingly making use of NLP technologies for effective documentation of clinical data and bring about a reduction in financial losses, incidental errors, and improve the quality of patient care.

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global healthcare NLP market on the basis of technology and geography. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into automatic summarization, machine translation, text and voice processing, and information extraction. The report states that the segments of information extraction and machine learning are expected to emerge as the ones with the most promising growth prospects over the report’s forecast period.

The report also presents a thorough overview of the market in the view of key regional markets. The regions analyzed for the healthcare NLP market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle and Africa. Along with detailed analysis of growth prospects of the market in these regions, the report also presents an overview of the competitive and regulatory scenario concerning the healthcare NLP market.

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing Market: Competitive Landscape

A significant rise in the number of development activities and vendors in the global NLP technology market focused on healthcare applications has led to a vast rise in competitiveness among players. The market is expected to remain competitive in the next few years as well, driving the steady development of innovative products from companies striving to outpace peers. Key companies in the global healthcare NLP market include are NLP Technologies, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Apple, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, NetBase Solutions, Inc., Dolbey Systems, Inc., Linguamatics Ltd., IBM Corporation, eContext, and Artificial Solutions.