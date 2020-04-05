High Performance Epoxy Market Opportunities, Global Industry Analysis by Business Methodologies, Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as key players in The Global High Performance Epoxy Market: Atul Ltd, The Euclid Chemical Company, Stentor Enterprises Limited, Aditya Birla Group, Huntsman Corporation, Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd, Gougeon Brothers, Inc, and Alchemie Ltd. Major industrial players are expanding production capacity to achieve a competitive advantage.

High Performance Epoxy is utilized to protect metal and concrete structure which includes, tanks and pipes which are affected resulting in corrosion of material as a result of exposure to acid rain and environment. High performance epoxy is utilized mainly in chemical plants, oil refinery, aerospace and marine industries.

High performance epoxy market’s drivers are end-use industries which are growing rapidly moreover epoxy has environmentally friendly features which makes it suitable to be used in various industries. The market growth might be hindered as high-performance epoxy raw material and product is quite expensive. The high-performance epoxy market is segmented based on type namely resins, adhesives, pigments, solvents and others. The demand of resins is increasing consistently over the forecasted period. Further-more adhesives and pigments segment are anticipated to grow over the forecasted period.

The high-performance epoxy market is segmented on end-user namely aerospace & marine, automotive, consumer goods and others. The aerospace & marine as well as Consumer goods segment on the other hand is anticipated to grow over the forecasted period. Companies such as are Euclid Chemical Company, Sherwin-Williams Company, Rust-Oleum, V8 Floor Systems, Huntsman International LLC have implemented acquisition and expansion of business strategies to increase their acrylic market’s presence geographically. Few global players have invested in R&D amenities to discover advanced and innovative products which has higher efficacy rate and convenience of being used.

Epoxies account for around 40-60% of the global market; these coatings are recognized as excellent chemical and abrasion resistant and has superb adhesion property. The percentage is higher for marine coatings as compared to protective coatings. Good market growth is expected for coatings that are based on waterborne acrylics, especially in the industrial regions, as environmental laws has become more stringent.

Market Segmentation:

The global high-performance epoxy market is majorly segmented based on by type and by end-use. Based on type the market is segmented into resins, adhesives, pigments, solvents and others. Based on end-use the market is classified aerospace & marine, automotive, consumer goods and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global high-performance epoxy market. Emerging markets of China, South Korea, Taiwan and India are expected to boost the Asia Pacific high performance epoxy market. Other emerging markets are North America and Europe countries. The largest market of high-performance epoxy is in Asia-Pacific as it has highest consumer of high-performance epoxy. China is the leading producer of high-performance epoxy followed by South Korea. North America are second largest market of high-performance epoxy.

