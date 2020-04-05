“Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges And Forecast 2026” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Overview

Low-molecular-weight polybutenes and polyisobutylenes (PIBs) are viscosity modifiers and valuable lubricants. Polybutenes and PIBs with terminal olefinic groups are of great use, as they can readily undergo chemical reactions to form specialty lubricant additives. Hence, they are termed as highly reactive. Highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) is an important intermediate product for the manufacture of high-performance fuel and lubricant additives including additives for sludge prevention. Highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) also used in other industrial applications such as fuel detergents or dispersants for engine oils.

Highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB)are clear, bright, sticky chemicals. The term ‘high reactive’ is in reference to the material’s increased terminally positioned doubled bonds.HR-PIB is also used as a substitute for the conventional polyisobutylene as a reactionary intermediate. Highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) also has a higher polydispersivity index as compared to the conventional PIB. Both PIB and highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) are sold widely in industries such as adhesives & sealants, lubricants & greases, metalworking, and mining.

Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Drivers & Restraints

High demand for highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) as a lubricant and fuel additive is a major factor that drives the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market. Highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) has the ability to improve the overall performance of vehicles by reducing emissions and hence, it is used as a lubricant and fuel additive. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations to reduce emissions from vehicles and growing automotive industry, primarily in Asia Pacific, drive the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market.

Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market can be segmented into additives & sealants, lubricants & greases, metal mining, automotive, and others. The automotive segment is estimated to dominate the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market during the forecast period. This is majorly attributable to impervious nature of highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB), which makes it preferable for use in the manufacture of tubeless tires. Highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) offers barrier properties, high damping and heat aging, and resistance to ozone; which makes it ideal for vibration control in automobiles. Thus, the increasing demand for tires, led by the rapidly expanding automobile industry, is expected to boost the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market during the forecast period.

Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market can be categorized into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market in 2017, due to the growing automotive industry in the region. China and India are key markets for highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) in the region, owing to rise in the consumption of highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) in the automotive industry in these countries. Europe is anticipated to be a key consumer of highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market during the forecast period, due to increasing demand from automotive manufacturers in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa account for a prominent share of the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market, owing to increase in the demand for highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) products from various end-user industries in these regions.

Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market include Lanxess, BASF SE, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Kothari Petrochemicals, Mayzo Inc., The Lubrizol, and TPC Group. Major players are actively engaged in investing in highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) production units and expanding their business through mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and joint agreements. For instance, BASF and PETRONAS invested in a joint venture in 2016, with an overall capacity of production of 50,000 tons of highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB). The move was intended to meet the rapidly rising demand for highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) in the South East Asian region led by growing automotive and construction industries. Additionally, in 2017, Lubrizol Corporation announced to have started the construction of a new polyisobutylene (PIB) unit at its Deer Park facility in Texas, the U.S. The investment by Lubrizol aims to meet the demand for highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) for use in lubricants and fuels in the near future.

