Image-Guided & Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Emerging Trend, Market Players, Revenue Insights to 2025

Robotic surgery is usually associated with minimally invasive surgery procedures performed through tiny incisions. It is also sometimes used in certain traditional open surgical procedures.

Rise in spending on medical equipment by hospitals is expected to boost the penetration of image-guided and robot-assisted surgeries in developing economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Increasing number of complex orthopedic, gynecological, and urological surgeries is expected to fuel their demand over the forecast period.

Crouse Hospital

St. Vincent

St. Clair Hospital

Northwest Hospital & Medical Center

Atlantic Health System

The Princess Grace Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Medanta The Medicity

George Washington University Hospital

Gynecologic Surgery

Urologic Surgery

General Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Head & Neck Specialties

Hospitals

Other Healthcare Facilities

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyze global Image-Guided & Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Image-Guided & Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

