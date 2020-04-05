India Pre-engineered Buildings Market 2019 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

India Pre-engineered Buildings Market: Information by Material (Steel, Aluminum and others), by Products (Walls, Columns & Beams, Roofs & floors and others) and by Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) – Forecast to 2023

The pre-engineered buildings market in India has grown by leaps and bounds over the last decade and is further estimated to witness high growth owing to initiatives by the government focusing on manufacturing and infrastructure development that leads the demand for steel structures. Indian market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period due to the rapid economic growth.

Acknowledging the colossal traction the PEB market is garnering currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the India pre-engineered buildings market is projected to reach USD 3.56 Bn. by 2020, growing at 11.63% CAGR from 2016-2020.

Increasing number of infrastructural development projects backed by huge investments is substantiating the market growth. The burgeoning construction sector in the country is undergoing a massive transformation with a number of major building projects being planned currently. The inflow of foreign investment encourages the market growth of PEB in India.

There lay many opportunities for foreign investors in India PEB market as the Indian government is rapidly undertaking infrastructural redevelopment projects. Some of these projects include high-rises (residential & commercial), mass housing, airport terminal buildings, railway stations, bridges, flyovers, multi-level parking, metro stations, sports stadiums, entertainment centers, and others.

Despite these advantages, there are still some challenges intimidating the Indian market of pre-engineered buildings. These challenges include project execution criticalities and lack of workforce with the required technical competencies.

Nevertheless, technological advancements are increasingly bringing about software that efficiently eases processes helping builders to input design data for the project. Moreover, sustainable, green practices followed in PUB help to get construction permits faster, this, along the inflations in traditional construction methods is expected to support the market growth, presaging that pre-engineered buildings are here to stay.

Steel forms a major component of PEB and steel prices are volatile in nature. The recent, dramatic increase in steel prices has raised the cost of constructing pre-engineered buildings by 25% or more. The supply chain which is highly dependent on circumstances in the steel sector mirrors the price levels closely of the same. Simultaneously, logistics continue to contribute to the price pattern with differentiation based on plant and site location. However, with the introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in India, the cascading effects of taxes are eliminated, and the taxation has become uniform in all states of India.

The fact that the pre-engineered buildings allow customization that further reduces the construction time duration acts as a tailwind pushing up the market growth of PEBs. Secondly, the amount of environmental impact caused during any construction has always been detrimental due to the extensive debris, soil disturbance, topography of the area, and severe energy consumption along with the toxic waste.

Whereas PEBs can be designed, built, renovated, operated, and reused in an ecological and resource-efficient fashion. The emergence of PEB is a step forward to the adoption of green building concept. The low ecological impact is another key force that is helping the PEB market to garner massive traction in India.

Considering the benefits of PEB, the Indian government is undertaking infrastructure development projects based on PEB methods which farther the uptake and hence, the market size of pre-engineered buildings. Besides, the booming e-commerce and logistics sector in India particularly escalates the PUB market growth, increasing the demand for storage facilities such as warehousing and others.

India Pre-engineered Buildings – Segments

MRFR has segmented its analysis into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Materials : Steel and Aluminum among others.

By Applications : Commercial, Industrial, and Infrastructure among others.

By Regions : India as a whole and its states.

India Pre-engineered Buildings – Competitive Landscape

The PEB market in India demonstrates a vast pool of opportunities to expand & grow due to the availability of cost-completive labor force, ample availability of raw materials and a low market penetration of PEB. Creating awareness about the benefits of PEB construction method in India will fetch good results.

Considering the advantages of scale efficiency and process effectiveness can further push the green envelope to the positive side, market players ensure that the structures are primarily manufactured in controlled workshops instead of in-situ.

These players try to bring novelty in their PEB products integrating them with other technologies. For instance; with the emergence of roof-mounted solar systems, Everest Industries Ltd. (India) started offering customized solutions such as innovative ‘red’ and ‘white’ material (PEB+LGSF+building). These product solutions include roofing, boards & panels and roof-mounted solar systems that meet the entire spectrum of customer demand with single-point responsibility and responsiveness.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include Kirby Building Systems (Kuwait), Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd. (India), Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd (India), Era Infra Engineering Ltd. (India), Jindal Buildsys Ltd. (India), Everest Industries (India), Multicolor Steels Pvt. Ltd. (India), LLOYD Insulations Ltd. (India), Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd. (India), Smith Structures Private Ltd. (India), Tiger Steel Engineering (India), and SML Group (India), are some of the leading players operating in this market.

