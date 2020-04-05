Industry Trends : Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
A microRNA (abbreviated miRNA) is a small non-coding RNA molecule (containing about 22 nucleotides) found in plants, animals and some viruses, that functions in RNA silencing and post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression.
In 2018, the global miRNA Sequencing and Assay market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global miRNA Sequencing and Assay status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the miRNA Sequencing and Assay development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Qiagen
Perkinelmer
Takara Bio
Ew England Biolabs
Norgen Biotek Corporation
Rilink Biotechnologies
Exogen
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sequencing By Synthesis
Nanopore
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Medical
Biological Research
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global miRNA Sequencing and Assay status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the miRNA Sequencing and Assay development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of miRNA Sequencing and Assay are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
