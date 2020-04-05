Insulin Pen Needles Market – Global Trends, Key Players, Share, Growth, Size, Opportunity, Status, Forecast, and Demand Analysis

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the insulin pen needles market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the insulin pen needles market, by segmenting it based on by types, by length, by therapy, by application, by end-users, and regional demand. Rising growth of diabetes, propels the growth of insulin pen needles market. Rise in technological advancements, is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, obese people suffering from type II diabetes fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, by length, by therapy, by application, and by end-users in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Insulin pen needles market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the insulin pen needles market.

The report provides the size of the Insulin pen needles market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global insulin pen needles market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been considered in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Insulin pen needles market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the insulin pen needle market, split into regions. Based on types, length, therapy, applications, and end-users, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for insulin pen needles. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of insulin pen needles several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford Ltd., MedExel Co., UltiMed, Inc. and few others.

The global insulin pen needles market has been segmented into:

Global Insulin Pen Needle Market: By Types

• Standard Insulin Pen Needle

• Safety Insulin Pen Needle

Global Insulin Pen Needle Market: By Length

• 4mm

• 5mm

• 6mm

• 8mm

• 10mm

• 12mm

Global Insulin Pen Needle Market: By Therapy

• Insulin

• Growth Hormone

• Glucagon-like-Peptide-1 [GLP-1]

Global Insulin Pen Needle Market: By Application

• Type I diabetes

• Type II diabetes

Global Insulin Pen Needle Market: By End-Users

• Hospitals

• Home Healthcare

• Clinics

• OTC

• Others

Global Insulin Pen Needle Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request. Also, the table of contents is the defined scope of a published report. As per requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF INSULIN PEN NEEDLES MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL INSULIN PEN NEEDLES MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL INSULIN PEN NEEDLES MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL INSULIN PEN NEEDLES MARKET, BY TYPES

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 STANDARD INSULIN PEN NEEDLE

5.3 SAFETY INSULIN PEN NEEDLE

6 GLOBAL INSULIN PEN NEEDLES MARKET, BY LENGTH

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 4MM

6.3 5MM

6.4 6MM

6.5 8MM

6.6 10MM

6.7 12MM

7 GLOBAL INSULIN PEN NEEDLES MARKET, BY THERAPY

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 INSULIN

7.3 GROWTH HORMONE

7.4 GLUCAGON-LIKE-PEPTIDE-1 [GLP-1]

8 GLOBAL INSULIN PEN NEEDLES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 TYPE I DIABETES

8.3 TYPE II DIABETES

9 GLOBAL INSULIN PEN NEEDLES MARKET, BY END-USERS

9.1 HOSPITALS

9.2 HOME HEALTHCARE

9.3 CLINICS

9.4 OTC

9.5 OTHERS

10 GLOBAL INSULIN PEN NEEDLES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1 NORTH AMERICA

10.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.1.2 RESTRAINS

10.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

10.1.2 U.S.

10.1.3 CANADA

10.1.4 MEXICO

10.2 EUROPE

10.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.2.1.1 DRIVERS

10.2.1.2 RESTRAINS

10.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

10.2.2 U.K.

10.2.3 FRANCE

10.2.4 GERMANY

10.2.5 SPAIN

10.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

10.3 ASIA PACIFIC

10.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.3.1.1 DRIVERS

10.3.1.2 RESTRAINS

10.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

10.3.2 INDIA

10.3.3 CHINA

10.3.4 JAPAN

10.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

10.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

10.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.4.1.1 DRIVERS

10.4.1.2 RESTRAINS

10.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

10.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

10.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

10.5 LATIN AMERICA

10.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.5.1.1 DRIVERS

10.5.1.2 RESTRAINS

10.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

10.5.2 BRAZIL

10.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

11 GLOBAL INSULIN PEN NEEDLES MARKET, BY COMPANY

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 NOVO NORDISK A/S

11.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

11.2.2 PRODUCTS

11.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

11.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

11.3 OWEN MUMFORD LIMITED

11.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

11.3.2 PRODUCTS

11.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

11.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

11.4 TERUMO CORPORATION

11.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

11.4.2 PRODUCTS

11.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

11.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

11.5 MEDEXEL CO.

11.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

11.5.2 PRODUCTS

11.5.3 KEY STRATEGY

11.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.5.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

11.6 BECTON, DICKINSON, AND COMPANY

11.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

11.6.2 PRODUCTS

11.6.3 KEY STRATEGY

11.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.6.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

11.7 B BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

11.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

11.7.2 PRODUCTS

11.7.3 KEY STRATEGY

11.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.7.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

11.8 ULTIMED INC.

11.8.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

11.8.2 PRODUCTS

11.8.3 KEY STRATEGY

11.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.8.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

11.9 YPSOMED HOLDING AG

11.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

11.9.2 PRODUCTS

11.9.3 KEY STRATEGY

11.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.9.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

11.10 ALLISON MEDICAL, INC.

11.10.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

11.10.2 PRODUCTS

11.10.3 KEY STRATEGY

11.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.10.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

