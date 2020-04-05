Intermittent Catheter Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2025

Intermittent catheter is used to remove urine from urinary bladder in patients who are not able to do it naturally. These catheters are used for short term. These are recommended for conditions such as urinary retention, incontinence, and other bladder problems. Urinary incontinence can be caused due to neurogenic bladder related diseases such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, or spina bifida, and non-neurogenic bladder related diseases. The Intermittent catheter is inserted into the urethra and urine is collected with the help of catheter tube into the collection bag. The catheter can be removed after bladder is emptied. Self-catheterization is also possible with these catheters. Even children of seven or eight years can be trained to handle catheterization on their own. Intermittent catheters are also known as Robinson-Nelaton, or in/out catheters. There are various types available with different features considered to make intermittent catheterization easier. Intermittent catheters primarily comprise three forms: coated, non-coated, and pre-lubricated.

The global intermittent catheter market is expected to be driven by increasing popularity as there is considerably less chance of acquiring CAUTI (catheter acquired urinary tract infection) and launch of more efficient and less invasive and newer catheters. Additionally, recently launched catheter products such as B. Braun Melsungen AG introduced the single-use Actreen Mini Catheter and Actreen Mini specially designed for women and are in need intermittent catheters. Increase in preference for intermittent urinary catheters is expected to boost intermittent catheter market growth in the near future as these devices offer greater ease of handling and low cost of catheterization in comparison to other products. However, potential risks associated with the use of intermittent catheters and presence of alternative treatments for urinary incontinence restrain the global intermittent catheter market.

The global intermittent catheter market can be segmented based on type, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the intermittent catheter market can be categorized into non-coated, coated, and pre-lubricated. Based on indication, the global intermittent catheter market can be classified into urinary incontinence, general surgery, spinal cord injuries, and others. In terms of end-user, the intermittent catheter market can be divided into hospitals, medical research centers, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Geographically, the global intermittent catheter market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is sub-divided into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Brazil, China, India, Japan, and GCC Countries. North America dominated the global intermittent catheter market due to significant investment in R&D and advanced products development. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most attractive intermittent catheter market during the forecast period due to rise in health care expenditure and rapidly increasing prevalence of various urologic diseases.

Key players operating in the global intermittent catheter market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hollister Co., Coloplast Ltd., Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic, and C. R. Bard, Inc., among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches to gain competitive advantage in the intermittent catheter market.