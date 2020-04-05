Key Stakeholders : Global Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Research 2019-2025
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, the key risk factors for prostate cancer development is being old age, genetic, obesity and race.
The global Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tolmar
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson
Abbott
Sanofi
Ipsen
Novartis
Bayer
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Enzalutamid
Abiraterone
Leuprolide
Goserelin
Triptorelin
Histrelin
Degarelix
Sipuleucel-T
Docetaxel
Cabazitaxel
Segment by Application
Hospital
Research Institution
Clinic
Drugstore
