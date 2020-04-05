Latin America Home Healthcare Market: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Fuel the Market Demand

Home healthcare devices and services help the patients to be self-sufficient towards their health. This is been increasingly accepted by the patient population owing to its cost effective nature, less number of visits to hospital and patient comfort. The Latin America home healthcare market has witnessed significant growth in the past due to factors such as increasing number of patients diagnosed with chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiac disorders, respiratory diseases and others. At the same time, economic instability and reimbursement issues related to home healthcare services are the factors restraining the market growth during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020.

This report provides an in-depth and comprehensive analysis of the Latin America home healthcare market on the basis of device types, services and the major Latin American geographies. In device types segment, the report covers different types of diagnostic and monitoring devices, therapeutic devices, medical supplies and home mobility assist devices that are used by the patients. Diagnostics and monitoring devices segment includes devices such as blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, sleep apnea monitors, pregnancy test kits, pulse oximeters, heart rate monitors, temperature monitors, pedometers and coagulation monitors. Therapeutic devices segment comprises insulin delivery devices, nebulizers, ventilators and CPAP devices, IV equipment and dialysis equipment. The home mobility assist devices segment is further categorized as wheelchairs, cranes and crutches and other mobility assist devices and medical supplies segment includes feeding tubes and syringes. The market size and forecast for each device type has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020 for each segment.

Latin America home healthcare market, by services is segmented as rehabilitation services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, telehealth and telemedicine services and unskilled home healthcare services. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each service type has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020 for each segment.

Geographically, Latin America home healthcare market is segment as Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and others. Additionally, market revenues of segments such as device types and services are estimated and forecasted for all the above mentioned geographies. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each geography has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020 for each segment.

The market overview section of the Latin America home healthcare market report discusses detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the home healthcare market and future opportunities are provided in the report. PESTLE analysis has also been done while estimating individual geographies in order to provide current as well as future status. A list of recommendations for existing as well as new entrants has been discussed in the study to help in decision making. The report concludes with company profiles of key players operating in various segments of the market. Each company profile includes business overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments of the respective company.

Some of the prominent players in the Latin America home healthcare market that have been profiled in this report are Medtronic, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Phillips Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teleflex Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, ResMed, Inc., Praxair Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, Gentiva Health Services, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health and others. Market players are profiled in this report on the basis of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies adopted by the companies to ensure sustainability and maximize profits and product portfolio, and recent developments.