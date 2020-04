Magnetic Sensors Market to Reach Around US$ 4,039.0 Million by 2026

The global magnetic sensors market was valued at US$ 2,112.6 Mn in 2017, whereas the demand was estimated at 3,488.0 thousand units in the same year. The market is expected to register a stable CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Magnetic Sensors Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” Encouragement from the government to use eco-friendly vehicles and growth of consumer electronics and appliances has increased the penetration and growth of the magnetic sensors market globally. The market in North America is expanding at a significant CAGR of 7.3% on the backdrop of growing deployment of autonomous vehicles and presence of large number of market players.

Growth in Consumer Electronics and Appliances to Drive Market Growth

Technological advancements in consumer electronics with proliferation of IoT technology are expected to increase the demand for magnetic field sensors. Demand for advanced sensing has increased significantly over the past few years primarily due to growing popularity of sophisticated smartphones. Various consumer electronics companies across the world are deploying sensing devices with magnetic sensors in order to deliver contactless measurement with enhanced accuracy and reliability. Semiconductor providers from North America are continuously taking efforts to introduce advanced technology sensors that are used in exercise equipment, household appliances, digital cameras, smartphones, toys, and other electronic devices and equipment. Key trends prevalent in the magnetic sensors market are tunnel magneto resistance (TMR) linear magnetic field sensors, ultra-low pressure sensor, miniaturized magnetic sensors, automotive sensors, and RFID magnetic sensors.

Hall Effect Segment to Dominate the Global Magnetic Sensors Market

The technology segment is divided into Hall Effect, anisotropic magneto resistance (AMR), giant magneto resistance (GMR), tunnel magneto resistance (TMR), and others. Hall Effect segment is anticipated to dominate the market as it offers a wide range of benefits, including ease of implementation, variety of output options, a wide range of operating voltage, high reliability, and compact design. This technology offers high output and sensitivity and provides unique sensing capabilities. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the magnetic sensors market. Hall Effect segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. Tunnel Magneto Resistance (TMR) segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the broad range of industrial applications.

Surging demand for magnetic sensors from the automotive sector, driving the market

The application segment is divided into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial and others. Automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the growing deployment of autonomous vehicles around the globe. Sensor vendors are emphasizing on providing efficient devices which can serve a wide range of applications. Sensing devices are being increasingly used in the automotive sector to improve vehicles’ fuel efficiency, convenience, and safety. Growing use of electric vehicles (EVs) is escalating the demand for several sensing devices, including magnetic sensors. Automotive segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. Consumer electronics segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing use of smartphones and consumer wearable devices such as smart watches and health monitoring devices.