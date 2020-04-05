“Maritime Big Data Market Rising Trends and Growing Demand From 2017 to 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

The integration of big data into maritime is a part of the digital transformation. The big data has transformed shipping by enabling shippers to use data from the structures of the ship, their components, and the machinery in order to enhance their performance. Maritime big data is a combination of cutting-edge data analytics and shipping expertise.

Maritime Big Data Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapid adoption of maritime big data is driven by the increasing demand of digitalization and enhanced cost efficiency. Also due to various benefits offered like improved performance, productivity, safety and commercial benefits like optimization of routes in case of bad weathers are elevating the market of maritime big data.

The lack of skilled manpower, emission controls, and cyber security are anticipated to be the major challenges for the growth of maritime big data market.

The latest trend in the maritime big data market is the investment in research and development since it’s an emerging application of analytics.

Maritime Big Data Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on application in Maritime Big Data Market: This segmentation provides application areas where big data analytics is applied in marine

Remote Sensing

Voyage Planning

Intelligent Traffic Management

Operational Predictability

Energy Management

Vessel Safety and Security

Automatic Mode Detection

Performance Monitoring and Optimization

Maritime Big Data Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the maritime big data are Maritime International, Inc., Windward, Ltd, our oceans challenge, Big Data Value Associations, IHS Markit Ltd., Eniram Ltd., ABB Ltd, Laros, Inc., Inmarsat plc. and Ericsson Inc.

Regional Overview

Europe is expected to the largest market of Maritime Big Data. The majority of Maritime Big Data vendors such as Maritime International, Inc., Windward, Ltd, and, Big Data Value Association are based in Europe region. This is attributed to the transformation of digitalization and collaborations of large manufacturers like Inmarsat and Ericsson in the region in order to integrate big data analytics and marine. Several other companies like Laros, Inc. and Ericsson Inc. is also expanding their offering in North America region thus the Maritime Big Data market in this region is also anticipated to grow.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Maritime Big Data Market Segments

Global Maritime Big Data Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Maritime Big Data Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Maritime Big Data Market

Global Maritime Big Data Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Maritime Big Data Market

Maritime Big Data Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Maritime Big Data Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Maritime Big Data Market includes

North America Maritime Big Data Market US Canada

Latin America Maritime Big Data Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Maritime Big Data Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Maritime Big Data Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Maritime Big Data Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Maritime Big Data Market

The Middle East and Africa Maritime Big Data Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



