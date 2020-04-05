Market Overview Of Cloud Natural Language Processing Market In Global Industry 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is an area of computer science and artificial intelligence concerned with the interactions between computers and human (natural) languages, in particular how to program computers to process and analyze large amounts of natural language data.

NLP is a way for computers to analyze, understand, and derive meaning from human language in a smart and useful way. By utilizing NLP, developers can organize and structure knowledge to perform tasks such as automatic summarization, translation, named entity recognition, relationship extraction, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and topic segmentation.

In 2018, the global Cloud Natural Language Processing market size was 1760 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Natural Language Processing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Natural Language Processing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M Company

Apple

Amazon Webrvices

Baidu

Convergys Corporation

Digital Reasoning Systems

Dolbey Systems

Facebook

Fuji Xerox

Google

HP Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Interactions

Lexalytics

Microsoft Corporation

Netbase Solution

Nuance Communications

SAP

SAS Institute

Verint Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rulebased

Statistical

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Information Extraction

Machine Translation

Processing and Visualization

Question Answering

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Natural Language Processing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Natural Language Processing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Natural Language Processing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

