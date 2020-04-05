Market Overview Of Cloud Natural Language Processing Market In Global Industry 2019-2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
Natural Language Processing (NLP) is an area of computer science and artificial intelligence concerned with the interactions between computers and human (natural) languages, in particular how to program computers to process and analyze large amounts of natural language data.
NLP is a way for computers to analyze, understand, and derive meaning from human language in a smart and useful way. By utilizing NLP, developers can organize and structure knowledge to perform tasks such as automatic summarization, translation, named entity recognition, relationship extraction, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and topic segmentation.
In 2018, the global Cloud Natural Language Processing market size was 1760 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Natural Language Processing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Natural Language Processing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3M Company
Apple
Amazon Webrvices
Baidu
Convergys Corporation
Digital Reasoning Systems
Dolbey Systems
Facebook
Fuji Xerox
Google
HP Enterprise
IBM Corporation
Interactions
Lexalytics
Microsoft Corporation
Netbase Solution
Nuance Communications
SAP
SAS Institute
Verint Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rulebased
Statistical
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Information Extraction
Machine Translation
Processing and Visualization
Question Answering
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Natural Language Processing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Natural Language Processing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Natural Language Processing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
