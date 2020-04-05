Market Production : Global Electronic Recycling Market 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Electronic Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

In 2018, the global Electronic Recycling market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Eco-Tech Environmental Services

AERC Recycling Solutions

American Retroworks, Inc.

CRT Recycling, Inc.

Dlubak Glass Company

Fortune Plastic & Metal, Inc.

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Sims Metal Management Limited

Universal Recyclers Technologies

A2Z Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal Materials

Plastic Resin

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumers/Residential

Manufacturers/Industry Use

Government Agencies

Schools/Universities

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Recycling are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

