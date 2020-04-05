Market Sale : Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

In 2018, the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

FICO (US)

Oracle (US)

SAS Institute (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

DXC Technology (US)

SAP (Germany)

ACI Worldwide (US)

Fiserv (US)

ThreatMetrix (US)

NICE Systems (Israel)

Experian (US)

LexisNexis (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

GRC Solution

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Telecommunication

Government/Public sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fraud Detection and Prevention Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

