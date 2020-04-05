Medical Device Technology Market – Global Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Key Manufacturers, Opportunity, Status, Forecast, and Demand Analysis

The report provide the insights about the industry that includes SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, Porter Five forces (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Buyers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Intense Rivalry), Value and Supply chain analysis, and the factor that drives and hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Also, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market. For more info Click here @

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the medical device technology market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the medical device technology market, by segmenting it based on by type of testing device, by end- user, and regional demand. Robust technological development in the past several years propels the growth of the medical device technologys market. Digital transformation in healthcare industry & value-based reimbursement (VBR) is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of medical device technology by end- user such as healthcare center, pharmaceutical & research organizations and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by type of testing device, and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the medical device technology market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the medical device technology market.

The report provides the size of the Medical device technology market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global medical device technology market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The medical device technology market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the medical device technology market, split into regions. Based on type of testing device and end- user, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for medical device technology. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of medical device technology several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Biomerica Inc., BioMerieux, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Diagnostics, Olympus Corporation and Zimmer Biomet.

The global medical device technology market has been segmented into:

Global Medical device technology Market: By Type of Testing Device

• Diagnostic apparatuses

• Mobility aid device

• Non- inasive monitoring

• Orthopedic sysyems

• Others

Global Medical device technology Market: By End- User

• Healthcare center

• Pharmaceutical & research organizations

• Others

Global Medical device technology Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGY MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY TYPE OF TESTING DEVICE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 ORTHOPEDIC SYSTEMS

5.3 MOBILITY AID DEVICE

5.4 NON- INASIVE MONITORING

5.5 DIAGNOSTIC APPARATUSES

5.6 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY END- USER

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 HEALTHCARE CENTER

6.3 PHARMACEUTICAL & RESEARCH ORGANIZATIONS

6.4 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 NORTH AMERICA

7.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1.1.1 DRIVERS

7.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.1.2 U.S.

7.1.3 CANADA

7.1.4 MEXICO

7.2 EUROPE

7.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.2.1.1 DRIVERS

7.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.2.2 U.K.

7.2.3 FRANCE

7.2.4 GERMANY

7.2.5 SPAIN

7.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

7.3 ASIA PACIFIC

7.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.3.1.1 DRIVERS

7.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.3.2 INDIA

7.3.3 CHINA

7.3.4 JAPAN

7.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

7.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.4.1.1 DRIVERS

7.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

7.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.5 LATIN AMERICA

7.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.5.1.1 DRIVERS

7.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.5.2 BRAZIL

7.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

8 GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY COMPANY

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 ABBOTT LABORATORIES

8.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.2.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

8.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.3 BECTON DICKINSON

8.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.3.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

8.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.4 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC

8.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.4.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

8.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.5 BIOMERICA INC.

8.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.5.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

8.5.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.5.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.6 BIOMERIEUX

8.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.6.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

8.6.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.6.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.7 JOHNSON & JOHNSON

8.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.7.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

8.7.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.7.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.8 NOVARTIS DIAGNOSTICS

8.8.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.8.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

8.8.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.8.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.9 OLYMPUS CORPORATION

8.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.9.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

8.9.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.9.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.10 ZIMMER BIOMET

8.10.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.10.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

8.10.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.10.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

