Military Helicopters Market Outlook and Forecast to 2025 Major Market Competitors – Boeing, Airbus, Textron Bell

A military helicopter is a helicopter that is either specifically built or converted for use by military forces. A military helicopter’s mission is a function of its design or conversion.

The most common use of military helicopters is transport of troops, but transport helicopters can be modified or converted to perform other missions such as combat search and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or even armed with weapons for attacking ground targets.

Boeing

Airbus

Textron Bell

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Changhe Aircraft Industries

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Embraer

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Russian Helicopters

MD Helicopters

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Light Helicopters

Medium Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters

Attack Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Observation Helicopters

Maritime Helicopters

Multi-mission and Rescue Helicopters

Training Helicopters

Others

