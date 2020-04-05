Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market to Develop Rapidly by 2026

Glaucoma is a form of eye disorder that harms the optic nerve which carries information from the individual’s eye to the brain. It generally occurs when fluid develops in the anterior part of the eye. The extra fluid that is formed causes rise in pressure, also known as the intraocular pressure (IOP), on the eye, thereby damaging the nerve which can lead to vision loss. The disorder is typically caused due to high fluid pressure in the eyes. Other less common causes include severe eye infection, inflammatory conditions, chemical or blunt injury to the eyes, and blocked blood vessels in the eyes. The two major forms of glaucoma are open angle glaucoma and angle-closure glaucoma. The former is the most common type of glaucoma observed across the globe.

Traditionally, laser incisional surgery (tube shunts or trabeculectomy) and topical medications have been the principal means to reduce IOP and treat glaucoma. High cost of treatment, lower patient compliance, and risk due to complications have shifted focus of the medical fraternity toward more effective and safe methods for the treatment of glaucoma. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), which uses microscopic sized equipment and tiny incisions is a promising alternative for the management of glaucoma over other traditional treatment methods.

Rise in burden of glaucoma across the globe is a major factor fueling the growth of the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2010 report, glaucoma was the second largest cause of blindness after cataract across the globe and caused blindness in 4.5 million people, which is around 12% of all global blindness. Cases of glaucoma are expected to rise further due to increase in geriatric population. This in turn is expected to drive demand for MIGS devices required for corrective eye surgeries. Grant of regulatory approvals and subsequent new product launches is a major factor driving the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market.

In December 2017, Glaukos Corporation announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its move to conduct U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial study of iStent SA Trabecular Micro-Bypass System intended to be used as standalone procedure for the treatment of patients affected by primary open angle glaucoma. In April 2017, Alcon announced the launch of CyPass Micro-Stent, an MIGS device indicated in the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma in the European Union (EU). The other factor contributing to the growth of the market is increased effectiveness and safety associated with these devices. MIGS procedures are comparatively safer than traditional tube shunt surgeries and trabeculectomy, as these eliminate the complications associated with the above surgeries such as bleb infection and low eye pressure. Moreover, MIGS procedures have shorter surgery time which is quite important for patient safety. However, high cost of treatment and risks associated with ophthalmic surgery are the factors likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market can be segmented based on surgery type, end-user, and region. In terms of surgery type, the market can be divided into standalone glaucoma surgery, glaucoma in conjunction with cataract surgery, and others. Based on end-user, the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and ophthalmology clinics.

Geographically, the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market due to large number of patients receiving eye surgeries for glaucoma as compared to other regions. Additionally, government support in the form of surplus funding for research & development activities in the field of glaucoma surgical devices is anticipated to help the region continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America was followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in patient pool with glaucoma, rise in government expenditure on health care, and measures adopted to eradicate blindness in their respective countries.

Prominent players operating in the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market are Alcon, Inc., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Glaukos Corporation, and Ivantis, Inc., among others.