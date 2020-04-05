Nephrostomy Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018-2026

Nephrostomy is a surgical procedure in which an opening is created between the kidney and the skin. The procedure is usually performed in patients with blocked ureters. The blockage can form due to various reasons, but mainly due to kidney stones and cancer. The procedure is performed using a nephrostomy tube, a thin plastic tube, so as to temporarily drain the blocked urine, thereby allowing the kidney to function normally without any further damage. The tube is passed from the back, through the kidneys, up to the point where the urine is collected. This eliminates the risk of urine infection. Ultrasound/X-ray images are used to guide the procedure.

The global nephrostomy market is witnessing stable growth due to factors, such as, increase in incidence rate of lifestyle-related diseases, rise in percentage of geriatric people in the overall population, and technological advancements improving the efficacy of minimally invasive products boosting their higher adoption. Increasing educational workshops to train urologists in advanced minimally invasive procedures and rise in reimbursement coverage for kidney diseases in developing countries are likely to drive the growth of the global nephrostomy market during the forecast period. However, increase in operative time due to stone migration are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global nephrostomy market during the forecast period. Moreover, possibilities of adverse effects of the procedure, such as, infection, hemorrhage, tube dislodgement, etc. are the other factors projected to limit the growth of the global nephrostomy market during the forecast period.

The global nephrostomy market can be classified on the basis of product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the global nephrostomy market can be categorized into nephrostomy tubes, catheters, sheath dilators, needles, leading wires, retrieval devices, percutaneous access and drainage devices, and others. By end-user, the global nephrostomy market can be classified into specialty clinics/urological clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals. The hospitals segment is projected to account for a dominant share of the market owing to the presence of skilled personnel and developed health care infrastructure in these settings.

In terms of region, the global nephrostomy market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In Asia Pacific, the nephrostomy market is projected to witness high growth in countries, such as, China, Japan, and India due to factors including, increasing geriatric population, significant improvement in hospital infrastructure, and growing prevalence of kidney diseases due to lifestyle-related disease, such as, diabetes, and obesity. The nephrostomy market in these countries is characterized with high demand for affordable care and large patient base, owing to which, major market players are likely to expand their business in Asia Pacific through distribution and collaboration agreements. North America is projected to dominate the global nephrostomy market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period due to superior technological innovations in the field of minimally invasive procedures, rise in funding for research and development activities by research institutes as well as companies with an aim to improve the quality of life of patients, availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and relatively above-average price of devices as compared to that in the other regions.

Key players operating in the global nephrostomy market include KARL STORZ Group, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic, Dornier MedTech, Manfred Sauer UK Ltd., UreSil, LLC, Rocamed, Amecath, and Balton Sp. z o. o.

