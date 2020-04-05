Operational Database Management Market 2019 Trends, Global Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Comprehensive Plans, Growth Potential, Demand, Future Estimations, Competitive Landscape and Statistics

Market Highlights

The operational database is a database which enables the user to access the data and manipulate it simultaneously. Operational database is independent of application programs which eventually offers better integrity and reduce the data repetition. It also allows the end users to customize and format based on different verticals such as healthcare, banking &financial institution and many more. Operational database is widely used in small and large enterprise which can be employed based on premise and on cloud. Constant evolving technology leads to the increase in number of solution providers and mining the real-time information enables the businesses to craft effective decision process are the major propelling factors for the operational database management market. However, increase in number of cyber-attacks and growing concern of security threats are anticipated to be restraining factors the operational database management market.

Industry News:

May 2017, IBM Corporation to speed-up Open Database as a Service on IBM power system. IBM Corporation released a new Database-as-a-Service (DaaS) toolkit on power system to enhance the open source database. The new platform gives database administrators the authority to employ a fully configured private cloud automated provision for open source database services. Additionally, end-user will be able to attain the proficiency of cloud model and control resource allocation for their enterprises.

December 2017, MariaDB Corporation to partner with global visual analytical leader Tableau. MariaDB Corporation which is known for fastest growing open source database, decided to partner with Tableau, the global leader in visual analytics, to provide the reliable, fast and data-driven solutions for business decision. The MariaDB integration with Tableau’s business intelligence allows the BI professionals to utilise the tool and interface with techniques which enables to deploy either on a transactional system of MariaDB TX or data ware housing system of MariaDB AX.

Segmentation:

Segmentation by Applications: Data Formatting, Data Validation and Error Tracking.

Segmentation by Components: Hardware and Software.

Segmentation by Deployment: On-Premise and Cloud.

Segmentation by Organization Size: Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise.

Segmentation by End-users: Healthcare, Government, Energy, Banking, Insurance &Financial Services, Entertainment, Education, and Telecom

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global operational database management market with the largest market share globally. The United States is presumed to be the leading country of the North America region. This is attributed to presence of big IT giants such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation which are constantly working on database management market and enhancement of advancement of computer model and system. Asia Pacific region is presumed to be the fastest growing region in the operational database management market owing to increased adoption rate in various industrial sector such as banking and healthcare sector. Currently, India is anticipated to be brightest spot for the operational database management market due to raising the bar limit of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the major players in global operational database management market include – Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Neo Technologies (U.S.), MariaDB Corporation (Finland), Datastax Inc., (U.S.), MongoDB Inc., (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), InterSystems Corporation (U.S.), MarkLogic (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), and Aerospike Inc., (U.S.) among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global operational database management market.

