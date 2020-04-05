Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Market Trend, Technology and Application Report 2019-2025

OSB is an engineered wood organizational panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive. Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a direction.

OSB changes in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions. OSB’s strength mainly comes from the uninterrupted wood fibre, interweaving of the long strands and degree of orientation of strands in the surface layers. Waterproof and boil proof resin binders are combined with the strands to improve internal strength, rigidity and moisture resistance.

The global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Top Key Players

Norbord

LP

Georgia-Pacific

Kronospan

Weyerhaeuser NR Company

Huber

Tolko

Swiss Krono Group

Martco

Egger

Medite Smartply

DOK Kalevala

Dieffenbacher

Langboard

Luli Group

Baoyuan Wood

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Segmentation by Product Type

OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4

Market Segmentation by Demand

Construction

Industrial Packaging

Interior Furnishing

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions answers in this research report

What will be the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market size in 2025? How will the market change over the forecast period.? What are the threats and challenges in front of the businesses? Who are the highest competitors in the global market? Which factors are responsible for driving the global market?

