Plastic Container Market – Global Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2019-2022

Global Plastic Container Market, By Material (PET, PP, HDPE, PVC, LDPE, and others), By product (Bottles & Jars, Cups & bowls, Bags & Pouches, and others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Consumer goods, and others) – Forecast 2016-2022.

Market Research Future (MRFR) claims that the global plastic container market is likely to acquire a stellar CAGR during the forecast period (2014-2022). The improved structure of living has contributed to the growth of the market across the globe. Plastic containers are considered one of the most preferred and used packaging material across the world and can be easily molded in a variety of products which can be used in a wide range of applications. Plastic packaging comprises multiple products like food containers, plastic bottles, and pouches and is made up of plastic resins like PP, PET, and HDPE.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

Plastic packaging ensures the durability of the packaging and retention of the chemical properties and nutrients of the product. The improved standard of living coupled with urbanization especially in the developing economies are triggering the demand for plastic container across the globe. The proliferation of pouches and bottles in medical applications is benefiting the market growth to a large extent. These products are used to store in the form of packaging and medicine organizers of drugs and medicines due to better chemical resistant properties. The surging demand for functional and flexible packaging, mainly for frozen and packed food items, and beverages are considered to impact the market positively. With the growing use of rigid packaging canisters and containers for industrial purposes in energy, construction, and automotive sector, the plastic container market is likely to flourish during the review period. Consumers are increasingly demanding for products with easy usage and extended shelf life. This has necessitated the companies to develop innovative packaging solution which is further encouraging the market growth across the globe.

On the contrary, the high availability of substitutes like glass, paper, metal, and steel is considered to impair the market growth. With the fluctuating raw material prices, high energy and transportation cost, environmental regulations imposed by the government, and uncertainty of the final products are some of the top barriers likely to vitiate the market growth during the assessment period.

Global Plastic Container Market: Segmental Analysis

The global plastic container market has been segmented on the basis of product, material, and application.

By mode of product, the global plastic container market has been segmented into cups & bowls, bottles & jars, bags & pouches, and others. Among these, the bottles & jars segment is predicted to gain prominence in the coming years. Bottles & jars are used in bulk. The recyclable nature of the bottles is likely to influence its market growth over the years.

By mode of material, the global plastic container market comprises PP, PET, HDPE, LDPE, PVC, and others. Among these, the PET is likely to occupy a significant share in the global market. PET is recognized as a non-toxic, lightweight, safe, flexible, and strong material, which is 100% recyclable. It also offers an excellent barrier against oxygen and carbon dioxide. Such factors are predicted to encourage the growth of the segment.

By mode of application, the global plastic container market has been segmented into personal care, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the plastic container market has been studied under regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, North America is presumed to dominate the global market with the food & beverages sector leading the market especially in developed economies like the US. The growth can be ascribed to the improving F&B industry in the US along with the utility expenditure and strict mandates directed towards improving packaged material recycling processes.

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the fastest developing regional market. The growth can be ascribed to the surging disposable income, rapid urbanization, improving lifestyle, and inclined shift towards the use of convenience food and other products. Economies like China and India have proved to be a potential market for packaged food sector with the increasing demand for hygienic food items packed in durable containers like bags, pouches, and cans. Such factors are likely to generate new growth avenues for the regional market.

Industry Updates

March 12, 2019: Gerresheimer, a German packaging company is all set to construct a new plant in Changzhou, China, in order to support the production of plastic containers. The plant will be used to produce Triveni and Duma brands’ plastic containers.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating in the global plastic container market comprises Graham Packaging (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Plastipak Packaging (U.S), Anchor Packaging Incorporated (U.S), Alpack (Ireland), The Plastic Bottles Company (U.K.), Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated (U.K), Rahway Steel Drum Company (U.S.), International Packaging (U.S.), Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Company KG (Austria), and Constar International (U.S.).

