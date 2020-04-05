Polysilicon Chip Market Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2025

Polysilicon Chip, as a market has gained traction in recent times due to its applications in electronic and solar energy sector. Polysilicon Chips finds is application in both electronics and semiconductor segments so they are a substance of high demand.

Polysilicon as a material for polysilicon chips is produced by the complex chemical purification process which involves extracting volatile silicon compounds by extra rotting silicon at elevated temperatures. One of the equipment used for production of polysilicon is processing system which gives polysilicon chip high operating efficiency and mainly helps in less contamination of the product. It helps the manufacturer for cost optimization due to these factors and helps in attaining high quality of polysilicon.

Polysilicon Chip Market: Drivers and Challenges

The primary driver for polysilicon chip market is the use of these in developing sectors like solar energy and automotive. These sectors drive the growth of polysilicon market with the development of their portfolio related to polysilicon.

The major challenge faced by the polysilicon chip market is that the manufacturing equipment companies of the raw material that is polysilicon is less and the cost per equipment is high.

Polysilicon Chip Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Polysilicon Chip Market on the basis of applications:

The type of applications of the Polysilicon Chips tells us about the major sectors the company is working in and also the sector which which are to give high growth.

Automotive

Aerospace

Solar energy

Electronics

Others

Segmentation of Polysilicon Chip Market on the basis of Product Type:

The segmentation on the basis of form product type tells us about the major sector wise configuration of these polysilicon chips.

Electronic Grade

Solar Grade

Polysilicon Chip Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Polysilicon Chip Market are Mitsubishi Polysilicon, Sunlux Energy, REC Silicon, CSG Holding, Mei and SGL CARBON.

Key Contracts:

In November 2016, The Air Force of The United States started working to construct the smallest possible computer chips without sacrificing processing power by awarding a deal to BAE Systems and Electronic Systems Integrated Technology Solutions-Advanced Information Technologies for Rapid Analysis of Various Emerging Nanoelectronics (RAVEN).

Polysilicon Chip Market: Regional Overview

By geography, Polysilicon Chip Market can be segmented into five regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Polysilicon Chip Market in North America and APAC is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the adoption of solar energy and a huge automotive sector deployment.

