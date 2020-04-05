Professional Growth : Global RNA Sequencing Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global RNA Sequencing Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
In 2018, the global RNA Sequencing Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global RNA Sequencing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RNA Sequencing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Thermofisher
LC Sciences
SeqMatic
WehealthGene
RayBiotech
Exicon
Biocompare
ArrayStar
Abgent
Genohub
Microsynth AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Abcam
System Biosciences
SABiosciences
Ilumina
Genesky
Labdemeter
Kangcheng
LC Bio
YQYKbiotech
Cloud-seq
SHbiochip
Novelbio
CHI Biotech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Long
Small
Micro
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Research Institutions
Bioscience Companies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global RNA Sequencing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the RNA Sequencing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of RNA Sequencing Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
