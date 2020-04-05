Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2025
The healthcare industry is growing significantly due to the rapid adoption of the cloud-based reporting system, safety management, and electronic health record (EHR) systems in hospitals and other health systems. Regions such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific are some of the fastest growing economies which are expected to grow rapidly due to technological advancement and increasing investment on healthcare solutions by private hospitals. Due to increased medical errors in healthcare, safety regulations for prior and post commercialization of medical devices by regulatory authorities such as US Department of Health and European Commission are made for the patient safety and quality improvement in the healthcare industry.
The integrated quality reporting system is widely used by hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes and health systems to standardize processes, reduce errors and to improve patient safety.
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market: Market Dynamics
The rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as electronic health record systems in the healthcare sector to minimize medical errors and increasing pressure on medical devices manufacturers to produce patient safety medical equipment are the drivers of Quality and safety reporting systems for the healthcare market.
Lack of knowledge about the patient safety reporting system among medical professionals and complexity in the regulations are restraining the growth of the market.
Adoption of real-time monitoring systems to reduce adverse events and partnership with healthcare community for improved safety are the latest trend in quality and safety reporting systems for healthcare market
Global Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market: Market Segmentation
Segmentation Overview
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for healthcare market segmented by solution type, deployment type, enterprise type, and region.
Segmentation by solution type in Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare market:
- Software
- Complaint Handling
- Change Management
- Calibration management
- Audit management
- Document control
- Non-conformances / corrective & preventative
- Patient Management
- Other
- Services
- Integrations & Implementations Services
- Support & Maintenance Services
- Training & Consulting Services
Segmentation by deployment type in Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare market:
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Segmentation by enterprise type in Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare market:
- Small and Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
Global Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market: Competition Landscape
Few prominent players in Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare market include Quantros, Inc., The Patient Safety Company, Riskonnect, Inc., PowerHealth Solutions, Advantmed, LLC, Datix Ltd., Arrohealth, Talix, Inc., Episource LLC, MRM Group, RadicaLogic Technologies, Inc., Binary Fountain Inc. and Ventiv Technology Inc.
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market: Regional Outlook
North America is estimated to hold the largest share in quality and safety reporting systems for healthcare market owing to the adoption of advanced medical technologies. Latin America and Asia-Pacific are expected to contribute significantly in the forecast period due to increased investments by private hospitals for adopting new healthcare solutions in this regions.
