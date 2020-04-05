Rare Earth Metals Market Business Growth, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans, Forecast to 2022

Market research future published a raw research report on Global Rare Earth Metals Market that contains the information from 2016 to 2022. Rare earth metals market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 8% from 2016 to 2022. This research report has provided the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion.

The rapid increase in the demand of rare earth metals in the permanent magnet industry is expected to drive the global rare earth metal market. The market is further expected to be driven by the recycling of the rare metals from electronic waste and the rapid exploration of unlimited rare metals in the earth’s crust. The various applications of rare earth metals such as in magnets and electronics, is further expected to drive the global rare earth metal market. Overdependence on conventional sources of energy has led to an increase in demand of energy from alternative sources such as deployment of rare earth metals. This also contributes to the growth of the rare earth metal market.

Scope of Rare Earth Metal Market:

This study provides an overview of the global rare earth metal market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Rare Earth Metals Market by its type, application and region.

Segmentation of Rare Earth Metal Market:

The report has been analyzed based on types, end-use and regions. On the basis of end-use, magnets segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to increase in the use of high-power magnets in electric vehicles and wind turbines. Based on types, the market is driven by neodymium and europium which are also known as critical rare earth oxides. These are majorly used in the manufacturing of the permanent magnets.

Regional Analysis of Rare Earth Metal Market:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the increase in demand of rare earth metals from electronic and automotive industries. Country such as China also supports the growth in the region. China is the largest consumer of rare earth metals. The abundance of such metals in the region encourages foreign manufacturers to set up their manufacturing plants in China.

Market Research Analysis:

This research report has provided the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global rare earth metal market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

