Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Market Comprehensive Survey 2025 | ReGenX Biosciences, LLC, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Retinitis pigmentosa, in which patients usually lose night vision in teenage years, side vision in middle age, and central vision in later life because of steady loss of cone photoreceptor cells and rod. Measures of retinal function, such as the electroretinogram, indicate that photoreceptor function is reduced usually several years before visual-field scotomas, symptomic night blindness, or reduced visual acuity arise.

As of now, there are no specific treatments available for retinitis pigmentosa. Efficient treatments for retinitis pigmentosa are much awaited, particularly for genetically defined subsets of patients. Various studies suggest that this disease affects about 1 in 4,000 individuals worldwide. Without treatment, patients permanently lose central vision by the age of 60. For past many years, there have been several treatments reported, which did not completely cure the disease but were beneficial to some extent. For instance, in the past, patients used to consume a supplement of 15,000 I.U. of Vitamin A and possibly fish oil to address this conditions. In 2011, a method of treatment was patented, in which a medical dose of insulin, IGF-1, and chlorin e6 was used. Another treatment option which was proposed in November 2012 was a combined treatment regimen of oily fish (DHA), vitamin A palmitate, and lutein. This treatment was reported to slow vision loss in people suffering from the disease. Rare forms may also be treated with vitamin supplements or diet modification.

Looking at the immense growth potential, several new players are likely to venture into the global retinitis pigmentosa market, thereby making it a highly competitive arena in the near future.

Global Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Market: Overview

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), an inherited retinal condition causing retinal degeneration and visual field loss, is a rare disease. Its initial symptoms are reduced night vision and loss of peripheral vision. It gradually causes blindness. There is no definitive cure for retinitis pigmentosa. Therefore, the market for treating this genetic disorder is vastly untapped. The available therapies apply various approaches such as stem cell therapy and transcorneal electric stimulation therapy. However, such therapies have not been approved of unanimously on account of certain intrinsic limitations.

A range of services and devices are available to aid people with vision loss to conduct their day to day activities independently. Those include anything from a vision aid and an eye care professional to orientation and mobility specialists and certified low vision therapists, among others.