Scoliosis Management Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2026

Scoliosis is a condition that causes an anomalous bend of the spine or spine. It is generally analyzed in early youth or in adolescence. In scoliosis, a person’s spine has sideway bend, which frames C or S shape. As shown by National Scoliosis Foundation (NSF), around 2 to 3% of the general populace is encountering scoliosis in U.S. The expanding predominance for juvenile idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) in the U.S. as well as across the globe is a noteworthy concern. In 2009, the aggregate cost of treating AIS was assessed around US$ 514 million.

The fundamental nonsurgical treatment for AIS is supporting, whose goal is to limit the prerequisite for careful or other significant restorative system by obliging bend development. Various scoliosis bend lines in AIS that are under 20° can be screened and additionally taken after by with serial radiographs or other clinical examinations at an interim of a half year of cycle until skeletal improvement. Every one of these segments are accountable for driving the general development of the scoliosis management over the forthcoming year. Innovative improvements in scoliosis management, both in invasive and noninvasive treatment techniques are boosting the demand significantly over the world.

The report offers distinctive perspectives into the analytics, various factors boosting market segments, leading trends, and the vendor landscape of the global scoliosis management market. The study evaluates the degree of various levels of progress and ongoing models and services foreseen that would affect the market over the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.

Global Scoliosis Management Market: Trends and Opportunities

The expanding government and private mediation in the field of research and clinical examinations have additionally pushed scoliosis management market development altogether. For example, in 2013, the National Institutes of Health preliminary examination found that supporting significantly diminishes the danger of bend movement and the requirement for medical procedure in teenagers with idiopathic scoliosis. Achievement rates of around 90 to 93 percent decrease in the bend movement in the wake of wearing a brace for more than 13 hours out of each day was seen in the preliminary examination. This examination was upheld by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Shriners Hospitals for Children, the University of Rochester, and the Children’s Miracle Network.

Global Scoliosis Management Market: Regional Outlook

The global scoliosis management market is segmented geographically for further analysis into major regions of: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global scoliosis management market over the forecast period. In terms of scoliosis management market value, Western Europe follows North America. Surge in adoption of scoliosis management products in Western Europe occurs on account of high adoption rate of braces. Rise in demand for non-invasive treatments in Western Europe is predicted to boost revenue growth of the scoliosis management market in the region over the forecast period.

Medical Scoliosis Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Market vendors are focused on developing new technologies, in order to hold gain significant shares in the scoliosis management market. For instance, in 2014, 3D Systems launched its 3D printed bespoke braces for scoliosis treatment.

Key players operating in the global scoliosis management market are Bauerfeind AG, Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, Aspen Medical Products, Fited, Trulife, Spinal Technology Inc., DJO Global, Wellinks, Inc., Ottobock, and Boston O&P.

