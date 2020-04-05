Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market – Awareness Insights 2028 | Applied Materials, Rudolph Technologies

Global Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market: Overview

The global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market is largely driven by the growing demand for IoT devices. The IoT devices speed up multifunctional IC ‘s development which comply with all networking standards and support higher bandwidth applications. These advanced and multifunctional ICs are made from semi-conductor wafers, which lead to growing demand. In turn, the need for the equipment needed for inspection is also increasing with the rising demand of semiconductor wafers, leading to a growth of the market for wafer inspection equipment.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The report gives and examination of the market competition that could be experienced by players. The report discusses possible market investigation strategies for new individuals and business ways that present players could take. The report is a broad examination of the global wafer inspection equipment market, its drivers, challenges, and key trends that the market is anticipated to witness.

Global Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market: Key Trends

The growing demand for IoT instruments is a key driver in the global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market. In IoT, connected devices can use capturing, recording and transmitting data in real time on sensors and actuators to other computer devices. IoT allows the transfer of data via a network without any interaction between people or humans. The use of IoT devices with developments in telecommunications standards like 3G/4G/5 G and wired communications has been increasing.

Global Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market: Market Potential

The wafer size of semiconductors has increased significantly in the last 40 years. Wafer dimensions in 1960 were just 23 mm. The wafer is currently about 300 mm in size. A large wafer diameter has a large surface area, which makes it possible to produce a high number of chips at low production costs. The wafer size increase cuts production costs by 30% and equipment costs by 20% to 50%. Many foundries have modified their wafer fabs by 300 mm. This helps to optimize the production of ICs.

Global Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market is segmented for further study into regions of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the leading regional market over the coming years.

Global Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The world semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market is highly concentrated for semiconductor wafer inspection equipment. The market is at the growth stage, and by the end of the forecast period competition is expected to deteriorate.

Prominent vendors operating in the global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market are Hitachi High-Technologies, Applied Materials, Rudolph Technologies, KLA-Tencor, and ASML, among others.