Stationery Films Packaging Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Opportunities

Stationery films are used to supply non-PVC products in the graphics and stationery industries. Stationery films are used in a wide range of applications, such as, advertising, bookbinding, folders, and menu, among others. Since, advertising is key to enhancement of brand image, almost all manufacturers rely on it for consumer engagement. Stationery films play a pivotal role in many advertisement pamphlets. Also, stationery films are used in books for binding. Many regions have registered an increase in the number of school-going children, due to persistent efforts by regional governments to increase the reach of education to the masses, especially in poor countries. This has resulted in a growing demand for books. In addition, due to changing lifestyle of consumers in emerging economies, coupled with increased disposable income, many consumers have shown preference towards dining-out, at least once a month. This has led to a rise in number of restaurants and hotels, which widely use stationery films for their menu cards. Due to these factors, the growth outlook for the global stationery films market, is expected to be largely positive, over the forecast period.

There are numerous factors which contribute to the growth of global stationery films market. These include an increase in efforts by governments, to boost the tourism industries in their countries. Tourism accounts for a significant share of GDP in many countries. Emerging countries, such as India, have invested a fair share of money into enhancing their tourism industry. The Indian tourism industry, for instance, has emerged as one of the key drivers of growth among the services sector, which has led to the rise in number of hotels and luxury resorts, in the country.

As a result, there is a rise in demand for stationery films which is required in menu covers. Due to rise in the e-commerce industry, there is an increase in trade volume, because of which, maximum brand owners are focusing on innovative solutions, such as, barcode labels, for real time tracking of products and goods. This also plays a significant role in increasing the demand for stationery films. Since stationery films are actively used in barcode labels, the market of stationery films is expected to grow on the backdrop of barcode labels growth, supported by increase in penetration of e-commerce. Moreover, stationery films are often the best material which is used in stationery items such as CD sleeves, DVD case covers, folders, menu covers, and sheet protectors, among others. Despite the positive outlook, there are certain factors, which might hamper the growth of the global stationery films packaging market. One of the prominent restraints for the market is the rise in e-book culture. This might lead to a decline in preference for hard bound books, resulting in less demand for stationery films for books.

Global stationery films packaging market: Segmentation

The global Stationery Films packaging market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of material, the global Stationery Films packaging market has been segmented as:

Polypropylene

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

On the basis of end use, the global stationery films packaging market has been segmented as:

CD sleeves

DVD Case covers

Photo Albums

Business Card Holders

Pouches

Folders

Others

Global stationery films packaging market: Geographical Outlook

The global Stationery Films packaging market has been divided into seven regions as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The North America stationery films market is anticipated to lead the global stationery films market, due to a largely organized market. North America and Western Europe have some of the largest markets for books in the world. This is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global stationery films market during the forecast period. The APEJ stationery films market is expected to register a significant CAGR in sales of stationery films, owing to a growing urban population and rise in disposable income.

Global stationery films packaging market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global Stationery Films packaging market are – Achilles USA, Inc., Caprihans India Ltd., R.O.P. Ltd, Renolit, and others.