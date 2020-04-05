Subperiosteal Implants Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2025

Global Subperiosteal Implants Market: Overview

Dental implants are metal posts or frames that are surgically placed into the jawbone underneath the gums. These implants enable the doctor to mount and hold the substitute teeth on this framework. Once the implants are placed, the natural tissue and gum bone will grow over and around the implant frame, making it further secure. The implants are a feasible option for people who have lost teeth or a single tooth due to injury, accident, decay, or periodontal disease. There are different types of implants that are available, one of which is the subperiosteal implant. Subperiosteal implants are positioned under the gum above the jawbone.

Subperiosteal implants are recommended by doctors when the jawbone has atrophied and the jaw structure available to work with is limited and the patient is unwilling or cannot withstand a procedure to reconstruct it, the bone height is minimal, or when the patient is unable to wear conventional dentures. The subperiosteal implant is usually recommended when there is more than a single tooth that needs to be replaced and a large surface area needs to be covered. Subperiosteal implants can be custom made to fit individual patients.

Global Subperiosteal Implants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing geriatric population and high prevalence rate of edentulism globally is boosting the subperiosteal implants market. Soaring disposable income in emerging economies is aiding people to avail the expensive subperiosteal implants. Although subperiosteal implants are expensive and invasive, they provide a worthy and enduring base for the substitute teeth. This in turn helps the patient to eat, smile, and speak in a natural way while preserving the remaining bone structure.

Lack of proficient prosthodontists, restrictive reimbursement policies, and the high cost of the implants may act as a constraint for the global subperiosteal implants market. Advancing technology is bringing forth novel types of implants, such as mini dental implants with evolutionary design trends making it more lucrative. Subperiosteal implants also offer a custom made solution which enables a perfect fit for individual patients, resulting in the implants being very similar to real teeth and lasting a lifetime. They also abet in retaining the natural shape of the jaw, face, and the smile.

Global Subperiosteal Implants Market: Key Segments

The global subperiosteal implants market can be segmented based on product type, end user, and region. In terms of product type, the global subperiosteal implants market can be segmented into titanium implants and zirconium Implants. Both the materials, titanium and zirconium, are biocompatible and fuse easily with the gum tissue and bones; however, titanium implants are more expensive and stronger than the zirconium implants and have also been used for longer than zirconium implants. Zirconium implants are still to prove themselves as they have not been used long enough to prove their long term success. In terms of end user, the global subperiosteal implants market can be segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, academic & research institutes and others.

In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to lead the global subperiosteal implants market because of rapid progress in the field of implant dentistry. North America, steered by the United States is expected to follow Europe in the global subperiosteal implants market.

Global Subperiosteal Implants Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the global subperiosteal implants market are Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet, Bicon, Bio3 Implants, OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD., DENTIS, Anthogyr Group, MKPrecision, Avinent Implant System, and BioHorizons IPH, Inc.