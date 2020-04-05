Surgical Procedures Volume Industry – Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery Becoming a Trend Influencing Growth of Market

A large number of companies are present in the global surgical procedures volume market, making it fragmented. As this market holds tremendous potential of growth on account of rising advancements in technology in the healthcare sector as well as the growing demand for minimally invasive treatment options, a large number of companies are getting attracted to the market. Companies within the market are concentrating on expanding their reach and footprint buy networking with healthcare organizations. Players within the market are also investing extensively in research and development. Leading players with in the market are: Cutera Inc, Allergan PLC, Lumenis Ltd., and Cynosure Inc.

According to TMR, the global surgical procedures volume market is anticipated to reach 2.2 billion procedures by 2023. On the basis of geography, North America is the fastest growing Market and Asian Pacific is leading on account of the growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, traumatic injuries, and introduction of advanced surgical technologies. The market in North America is growing rapidly on account of the rising number of C-section surgeries, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, efficient and advanced health care infrastructure, and favourable reimbursement policies. In terms of volume, the gynaecological surgical procedures segment is leading in the market due to precise prognosis and treatment of disorders. The orthopaedic procedures segment, neurological segment, cardiovascular procedures, and dental segments are also lucrative.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery Becoming a Trend Influencing Growth of Market

According to the lead author of the report, “the growing geriatric population is one of the key factors boosting surgical procedures.” The rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in technology in the medical sector, and rising investments for the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure are helping this market to grow. Rising incidences of trauma and the damage caused by accidents, street mishaps and the rising incidences of various chronic diseases are helping the market for surgical procedures to grow. The increasing spending capability of patients today as well as favourable reimbursement policies in various nations are also creating of favourable environment for the growth of the surgical procedures volume market.

Unfavourable Reimbursement Policies to Affect Market’s Growth

On the other hand, the market will suffer on account of the high cost of surgeries, especially in underdeveloped regions. The lack of favourable reimbursement policies in some countries will also affect the market’s growth negatively. However, on a brighter note, the healthcare environment is changing and even the infrastructure in developing nations are improving due to efforts taken by government and several NGOs. This will help drive the growth of the global surgical procedures market in the coming years.

Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market, by Procedure Type, (No. of Procedures), 2013–2023

Cardiovascular Procedures Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Implantations Cardiac Pacemaker Procedures Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Interventional Cardiology Procedures Cardiac Catheterization Coronary Revascularization Coronary Angiography Heart Transplantations

Neurosurgery Procedures Craniotomy Aneurysm Coil Embolization CSF Drainage CSF Shunt

Orthopedic Procedures Joint Replacement Surgery Knee Replacement Hip Replacement Shoulder Replacement Ligament/Tendon Repair Spine Surgery Market Spinal Fusion Others

Ophthalmic Procedures Cataract Surgery Glaucoma Surgery Refractive Surgery



Gynecology Procedures Hysterectomy Laparoscopic Hysterectomy Uterine Artery Embolization Cesarean Section

Other Procedure Urology Procedure Dental Procedure



