Tenaculum Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

A tenaculum is a forcep that consists of a slim, pointed hook attached to a handle. It is used to steady the cervix and uterus during insertion of an intrauterine device. It is a hand-held, hooked instrument used for lifting and holding tissues and blood vessels in place during surgeries. In gynecologic surgery, tenaculum forceps are normally used, and cervical tenaculum is commonly used to hold the cervix. Common gynecological procedures in which tenaculum is used are endometrial sampling, hysteroscopy, hysterosalpingography, insertion of intrauterine contraceptive devices, and intrauterine insemination or embryo transfer. Tenaculum enables proper placement of intrauterine devices and is therefore widely used by gynecologists.

Rise in acceptance of minimally invasive procedures as a convenient alternative to hysterectomy, increase in prevalence of gynecological diseases worldwide are some of the factors likely to drive the growth of the tenaculum market in the forecast period. According to an article published by Baishideng Publishing Group Inc, approximately 1:4 of all cancers in women in developing countries (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) are gynecological cancers. The gynecological cancer burden in developing countries is large, primarily due to the high incidence of cervical cancer and mortality related to it. Cervical cancer accounts for over 60% of the gynecological cancer burden in developing countries despite being preventable through current technologies. Delay in the approvals by regulatory authorities and availability of substitutes such as Biopsy Forceps are some of the restrains likely to affect the growth of the tenaculum market in the forecast period.

The global tenaculum market can be segmented based on tooth type, end-user, and region. Based on tooth type, the global tenaculum market can be classified into double tooth and straight tooth. Double-tooth is expected to account for larger market share due to ease of use and its advantage over straight tooth, as it is easy in grasping the cervix with a double tooth tenaculum. In terms of end-user, the global tenaculum market can be split into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others. Hospital segment is expected to account for larger market share due to increasing patient preference and growing number of gynecological surgeries in hospital setting.

Based on region, the global tenaculum market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was a significant region of the global tenaculum market in 2016 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The dominance of North America is attributable to the presence of key players in the U.S. and Canada, and aging baby boomers in the region. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the baby boomer population in the U.S. accounts for the following percent shares in the overall health care services: 35% of hospital stays, 38% of emergency medical services, 26% of physician visits, 34% of prescriptions, and 90% of nursing home services.

Europe was also a significant region of the tenaculum market in 2016, due to rise in incidence of gynecological diseases and their risk factors such as cervical cancer, breast cancer, PCOS, irregular bleeding from the uterus, and vulvovaginitis. According to the European Breast Cancer Coalition, breast cancer is the most common cancer in European women, with an estimated incidence of 494,100 in 2012. Breast cancer claims the lives of more European women than any other cancer. Rise in patient pool and increase in awareness among the population about cervical cancer is projected to boost the tenaculum market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. According to the American Association for Cancer Research, the Asia Oceania region contributes to more than 50% of cervical cancer cases worldwide. Every year across the Asia Oceania region almost 315,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, leading to an overall incidence of 15.2 per 100,000.

Prominent players operating in the global tenaculum market are Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Novo Surgical Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., and McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. among others.